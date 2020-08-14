Beaches and rivers close today, see list of those affected

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie is reminding the public that 36 beaches and rivers are officially closed as of today, Friday, August 14.

This means BUZZ Fam, that no activities can take place at these venues and no access to them will be allowed until further notice.

“We are serious about preserving public health, and that is why these 17 beaches and 19 rivers, which reflected glaring and continuous breaches of the COVID-19 protocols must be closed at this time. We will be monitoring these locations to make sure that they are closed until permission is given for re-opening,” the minister said.

“I am calling on those who will go to other beaches and rivers this weekend and thereafter, to stick to the protocols. We want to see increased use of masks, more sanitising and social distancing. We don’t want the venues to be overcrowded. People can have a great time without creating an increased risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19,” he added.

The list of beaches and rivers now closed are as follows:

Kingston and St AndrewBob Marley BeachCane River FallsPenfield RiverGrove RiverCane River (Dallas)Hope River

St CatherineHellshire BeachCaymanas River/Natures Paradise River

ClarendonFarquhar BeachSalt RiverCockpit River

ManchesterAlligator Pond BeachAlligator Pond RiverNoisy River (Oxford River)Gutts RiverSt ElizabethGreat Bay Beach

WestmorelandBluefields BeachSweet RiverNorman Manley BeachRoaring River

TrelawnyBurwood BeachJacobs TaylorHalf Moon BayVictoria/Charlott Beach

St AnnOcho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle BeachLittle Dunn’s RiverFantasy BeachCardiff Hall Beach /Flavours Beach

PortlandWinnifred BeachFrenchman’s CoveBoston

St MarySpanish Bridge RiverBlue Hole River — Cascade

St ThomasYallahs RiverReggae FallsRoaring River