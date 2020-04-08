Beaches to close Easter weekend amind COVID-19 fears

Beaches to close Easter weekend amind COVID-19 fearsWednesday, April 08, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says all markets and beaches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Holness made the announcement at a press briefing Wednesday evening (April 8).
He said that for Holy Thursday, markets will be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm instead of the normal 6:00 pm closure.
He noted further that on Saturday, April 11, markets will be open from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm.
After Easter, the prime minister said the country will revert to the previous hours of Sunday to Wednesday from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy