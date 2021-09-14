Bear the lockdown a bit longer, Lucea mayor urges

LUCEA, Hanover — For those weary of the lockdowns imposed by the Government to limit spread of the novel coronavirus, Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels had a simple message at last Thursday's monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation: Try to bear it just a bit longer.

“You will get free movement as soon as the numbers are down,” he said.

The ongoing two weeks of no-movement days are scheduled to end on Sunday, September 19. The current lockdown is an extension of the previous two weeks of no-movement days implemented in August.

On August 20, the country recorded a total of 794 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, a positivity rate of 43.8 per cent. Up to September 10 the positivity rate had improved slightly to 42.1 per cent with the country recording 652 new cases within 24 hours and 11 deaths.

“I know that you might be upset about the no-movement days that we are having now but I can tell you that [while] you might not see the effects of it right now… somehow you have to respect the persons who are experienced in these areas. Respect the science itself and if you are required to stay home, please do so,” Samuels said. “The restrictions might be taking a toll on you right now but I want you to adhere to [the protocols].”

After the meeting, he rubbished suggestions from sections of the business community that the lockdowns were exacerbating the problem as they cause crowds before and after no-movement days.

“Give me the proof to show that, because of traffic jams and all those things… We have traffic jams every day, we have these things every day. You see, the whole idea is about saving lives, and we have to make some sacrifice,” he told the Jamaica Observer.