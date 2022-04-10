PHOTO: Beauties and the...man himself

Martin Gooden flashes a smile as he is flanked by some of the beautiful women from JN Money. From left, Tanisha Cowan, marketing specialist; Cedrica Reid, digital officer; Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, and Sasha McCalla, strategic planning officer. The grand cocktail event was held

by the poolside at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel recently and was attended by several senior managers and executives with the JN Group, as well as friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers of Gooden, who served the JN Group for 13 years.