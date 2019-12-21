Beecham Hill Primary to resume on schedule after fire

The Beecham Hill Primary and Infant School in St Mary is set to reopen in January as scheduled despite a fire that destroyed a major section of the institution on Wednesday.

Minister without portfolio with responsibility for education, youth and information, Karl Samuda, gave the assurance in a release on Friday (Dec 20).

According to Samuda, a team from the ministry travelled to the institution on Thursday and assessed the damage as well as the projected cost to repair the institution.

He said it will cost approximately $32m to repair the school, which will start immediately, with temporary accommodation provided for the students and staff if necessary, to ensure no disruption.