Beef shortage causes Wendy’s to take burgers off their menu

As slaughterhouses and meat packing plants across the US shut down as a precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus, fast food chain Wendy’s is feeling the impact.

Several Wendy’s locations across the U.S. are experiencing a beef shortage, and because of this, are removing their famous burger creations from the menu.

Wendy’s said some of its menu items might be “temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.” The company said its delivery schedule remains unchanged, but supply has been tight.

“We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told CNN.

In the meantime, Wendy’s online menus have been pushing its chicken sandwiches to customers.