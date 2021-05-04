Before and after photos show SVG’s transformation due to volcanic ash

Before and after photos show SVG’s transformation due to volcanic ashTuesday, May 04, 2021
The archipelago which contains approximately 30 islands known as St Vincent and the Grenadines, often abbreviated to SVG, is known for its lush forests and vegetation.
However, the recent eruptions at the La Soufrière volcano has covered the landscape in ash and has transformed the usual tropical scene into what resembles a winter-time snowstorm.
The ash and gas from La Soufrière has not been limited to SVG but has also impacted neighbouring St. Lucia and Barbados.
The below are some before and after photos showing how the volcanic ash has transformed the landscape on the island from lush to ashy.
Trinity Falls
Bamboo Range Recreational Site @ La Soufriere
