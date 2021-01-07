Beijing experiencing coldest temperatures in 50 years

Temperatures in Beijing are the lowest they’ve been in 50 years.

On Thursday morning temperatures dropped to minus 19.6 degrees Celsius (minus 3.3 Fahrenheit). This broke the previous cold weather record set in 1969.

But even with this weather, there was no snow and little ice and the atmosphere over the city was extremely dry.

Beijing regularly battles dry, bitter winters due to sharp currents from the northwest.

Climate change campaigners warn that as the earth warms, the number of extreme weather events will increase and become more deadly.

And if anything, Japan is experiencing this.

Earlier this year large parts of China were hit by severe flooding, affecting millions of people and farmland, washing away roads and forcing the closure of some tourist sites and transport links.