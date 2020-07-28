Belarus president tests positive for COVID-19

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after dismissing concerns as “psychosis”.

Lukashenko made the announcement today, July 28, during a meeting with security officials.

The president, who is asymptomatic, reportedly told officials “Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic”.

He had dismissed concerns about the virus as a “psychosis” as the nation failed to take lockdown or distancing measures.

The country has reported approximately 67,000 COVID-19 cases and 543 reported deaths.