Belarus president tests positive for COVID-19

Belarus president tests positive for COVID-19Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after dismissing concerns as “psychosis”.
Lukashenko made the announcement today, July 28, during a meeting with security officials.
The president, who is asymptomatic, reportedly told officials “Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic”.
He had dismissed concerns about the virus as a “psychosis” as the nation failed to take lockdown or distancing measures.
The country has reported approximately 67,000 COVID-19 cases and 543 reported deaths.
