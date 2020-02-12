Belgians from stranded flight in Jamaica return home

Belgians from stranded flight in Jamaica return homeWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Over 300 passengers, mostly Belgians stranded in Montego Bay from last week due to a problem with their aircraft’s braking system, have returned home.
They were stranded last Tuesday (Feb 4) after their connecting flight back to Belgium was cancelled due to a technical issue on their Boeing aircraft, which landed at the Sangster International Airport. The passengers, numbering 305 and crew departed the island on the weekend on a different aircraft sent for them by the airline carrier, TUI.
It is understood that the necessary repairs have been effected to the plane, a Dreamliner Boeing 737. The plane took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic at around 4:00 on Tuesday, February 4, landing at the Sangster International Airport in the evening for what was supposed to be a connecting flight.
The plane developed problems with the braking system which resulted in the airline carrier having to call in their repair crew, which worked around the clock to have the repairs done. During the period of the repairs to the plane the passengers and crew were accommodated at hotels in and around the second city of Montego Bay. Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett reported that all passengers were properly accommodated at hotels at the expense of TUI.
He pointed out that because the flight was part of TUI’s two weekly flights to Jamaica the delay will not result in any fallout. “Its itinerary would not be affected as far as destination Jamaica is concerned,” the tourism minister explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy