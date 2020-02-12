Belgians from stranded flight in Jamaica return home

Over 300 passengers, mostly Belgians stranded in Montego Bay from last week due to a problem with their aircraft’s braking system, have returned home.

They were stranded last Tuesday (Feb 4) after their connecting flight back to Belgium was cancelled due to a technical issue on their Boeing aircraft, which landed at the Sangster International Airport. The passengers, numbering 305 and crew departed the island on the weekend on a different aircraft sent for them by the airline carrier, TUI.

It is understood that the necessary repairs have been effected to the plane, a Dreamliner Boeing 737. The plane took off from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic at around 4:00 on Tuesday, February 4, landing at the Sangster International Airport in the evening for what was supposed to be a connecting flight.

The plane developed problems with the braking system which resulted in the airline carrier having to call in their repair crew, which worked around the clock to have the repairs done. During the period of the repairs to the plane the passengers and crew were accommodated at hotels in and around the second city of Montego Bay. Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett reported that all passengers were properly accommodated at hotels at the expense of TUI.

He pointed out that because the flight was part of TUI’s two weekly flights to Jamaica the delay will not result in any fallout. “Its itinerary would not be affected as far as destination Jamaica is concerned,” the tourism minister explained.