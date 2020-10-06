Belize goes to the polls November 11

Belize goes to the polls November 11Tuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Belize will hold national elections on
November 11, after outgoing Prime Minister Dean Barrow announced he is leaving
active politics.
Barrow said he advised Governor General Sir Colville Norbert Young of the date, also requesting that he dissolve the National Assembly today, October 6.
Nomination Day for candidates will be October 21.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister noted that “during the period between the dissolution of the National Assembly and the appointment of a Prime Minister after a general election, the government of Belize shall continue to be administered by the Prime Minister and the other Ministers and Ministers of State of the Government”.
Barrow’s United Democratic Party defeated the opposition People’s United Party by winning 19 of 31 parliamentary seats in the 2015 election.
