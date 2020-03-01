Belize mourns four soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Prime Minister Dean Barrow led the country

in mourning the deaths of four members of the Belize Defence Force (BDF) when

their helicopter crashed into the Western Lagoon on Thursday (Feb. 27)

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of the pilots Major Adran Ramirez and Major Radford Baizar, along with their two crew members, Corporal Yassir Mendez and Corporal Reinaldo Choco on Friday.

“On behalf of the government and people of Belize, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) offers deepest condolences to the families of the members of the Belize Defence Force (BDF) killed in the horrific air disaster that brought down a BDF helicopter,” he said.

“On behalf of the entire nation, the OPM records its gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice these brave men of honour made in laying down their lives in service to our country,” Barrow said in a statement, offering condolences to the Commander, Officers, and all the men and women of the BDF.

On approaching Gales Point Wildlife Sanctuary, off the Coastal Highway, the helicopter crash landed, killing all on board.