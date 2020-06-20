Belizean soldiers rescue two men trapped by rising floodwaters

Belizean soldiers rescue two men trapped by rising floodwatersSaturday, June 20, 2020
|
As heavy rains and flash flooding lashed sections of the country, members of the Belize Defence Force (BDF) snatched two stranded civilians from the murky clutches of the Sibun River on Friday afternoon (June 19).
According to the BDF, the two civilians, both men, were located in the Frank’s Eddy area and with the help of Special Boat Unit (SBU) got assistance across the flooded river.
The BDF further noted that as local authorities monitor the unstable weather conditions nationwide, the public, while ensuring they stay safe, shouldn’t hesitate to contact them in time of need.
“The force continues to uphold its mandate to the country in times of disasters. As we continue to monitor the weather updates, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge all citizens to remain safe and vigilant and seek help from the authorities when needed. Thank you to the men and women from the SBU that continue to dedicate their lives to service to country,” the BDF wrote on its official Facebook page.
Sections of Belize have been brought to a standstill as the Central American country was covered by a , persisting for the last four days, according to the Belize Meteorological Service.mass of unstable weather
