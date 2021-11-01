Below-budget road project impresses Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness reiterated that he was impressed with the reconstruction of the Gordon Town Road in St Andrew being completed under budget, as he officially reopened it on Friday.

According to Holness, it is not common for projects implemented by the Government to cost less than the amount allotted for completion.

“We budgeted $187 million to do this, but I gathered that [we] have come in under budget. It is most unusual that the Government of Jamaica could have contracted works and it could have come in under budget. For that reason only it would deserve a ceremony,” he said at the official opening of the road.

While he stressed that residents who traversed the area will get home with greater convenience and safety, he also lauded the efforts of the contractors who made that possible.

“When a contractor does well, when they come in under budget, when they do the work up to standard and above, we must commend them. I just want to commend the contractors N F Barnes Construction and Equipment Company Limited and Kinetic Engineering Services Limited for the amazing work that they have done to bring this in under budget, on schedule, and above quality,” he said.

At the same time, Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness, who is also wife of the prime minister, expressed pride that the promise she made, has been kept.

“This Government works hard for the people of Jamaica and for the people of East Rural St Andrew. We would love to thank them because they go way above and beyond in working tirelessly every day. We see it as our duty,” she said.

She said that residents in the Cane River area of Bull Bay, St Andrew, and Craig Hill can look forward to roadwork being carried out soon.

“I have started to look at Cane River. You are actually on the list of repairs from before those rains and in the budget this year for repair. So look out, we are coming. For those living up the road at Craig Hill, if there is anything the community can do to start helping with some work on that road, just to keep it, we have already advocated for funds to the SERVE Jamaica funds, [where it was] announced that $200 million will help us with Craig Hill road,” she stated.

Noting that the people in her constituency were pleased with the outcome of the road, she told the Jamaica Observer, “I have members of the Gordon Town and Mavis Bank Division — many communities...they couldn't be happier and once they are happy, then I am happy, because it is always about my East Rural St Andrew family,”

Cabinet had approved the $187-million contract to fix the section of the road in February after it collapsed due to heavy rain associated with Hurricane Eta and Hurricane Zeta last November.

The damaged section of the road was located along the Papine to Red Light corridor, in the vicinity of Stand Up Hill.

As such, residents from several communities, including those from Irish Town and Content Gap, had difficulty moving around the area.

One resident from Content Gap, 52-year-old Paulette Pinto who is now elated for the renovated road, said, “This means a lot to me. We really appreciate it.”

The joy shared by Sherlett Lewis, who is a resident from Irish Town road, was similar.

“I am excited! I feel so good because I have to travel regularly on the road to get to the post office,” Lewis said.