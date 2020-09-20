Bermuda braces as Hurricane Teddy sends large swells across Caribbean

Bermuda braces as Hurricane Teddy sends large swells across CaribbeanSunday, September 20, 2020
|
Hurricane Teddy remains on course to impact Bermuda less than a week after the
Teddy, which has maximum sustained winds of 165kph and moving west-northwest at 19kph has prompted the island to implement a tropical storm warning.
The system is located 515 kilometres south-southeast of Bermuda.
Additionally, forecasters say the Category 3 system is causing large swells to impact the Lesser Antilles, Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the US East Coast and Atlantic Canada.
- Related story: Forecasters out of names as Tropical Storm Wilfred forms
The busy Atlantic hurricane season has already exhausted all the allotted names and now turned to the Greek alphabet, where two storms Alpha and Beta, have already used.
Beta is expected to affect Texas and Louisiana in the United States in the coming days, while another system, Tropical Storm Wilfred, remains at sea and will likely dissipate by Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy