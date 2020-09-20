Bermuda braces as Hurricane Teddy sends large swells across Caribbean

Hurricane Teddy remains on course to impact Bermuda less than a week after the

Teddy, which has maximum sustained winds of 165kph and moving west-northwest at 19kph has prompted the island to implement a tropical storm warning.

The system is located 515 kilometres south-southeast of Bermuda.

Additionally, forecasters say the Category 3 system is causing large swells to impact the Lesser Antilles, Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the US East Coast and Atlantic Canada.

The busy Atlantic hurricane season has already exhausted all the allotted names and now turned to the Greek alphabet, where two storms Alpha and Beta, have already used.

Beta is expected to affect Texas and Louisiana in the United States in the coming days, while another system, Tropical Storm Wilfred, remains at sea and will likely dissipate by Tuesday.