Bermuda gets first black female governor

Rena Lalgie has made history as the first black and female Governor of Bermuda. She was sworn into office on Monday during a closed ceremony at Government House.

Lalgie arrived from Britain on Sunday to take up the new role. “It is a privilege to have begun my service as Governor of Bermuda. My family and I look forward to settling into Bermudian life,” she said.

She said a public ceremony to mark the arrival of the new Governor would be held next year “when conditions become safe to do so”.

Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman, who has left to take up a similar post in the British Virgin Islands.

Premier David Burt, Chief Justice Narinder Hargun and Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque attended the swearing-in ceremony as Bermuda grapples with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

A government spokeswoman said “all necessary health guidelines and precautions were observed” at the event.