Bermuda gets first black female governor

Bermuda gets first black female governorTuesday, December 15, 2020
Rena Lalgie has made history as the first black and female Governor of Bermuda. She was sworn into office on Monday during a closed ceremony at Government House.
Lalgie arrived from Britain on Sunday to take up the new role. “It is a privilege to have begun my service as Governor of Bermuda. My family and I look forward to settling into Bermudian life,” she said.
She said a public ceremony to mark the arrival of the new Governor would be held next year “when conditions become safe to do so”.
Lalgie replaces John Rankin, a Scotsman, who has left to take up a similar post in the British Virgin Islands.
Premier David Burt, Chief Justice Narinder Hargun and Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque attended the swearing-in ceremony as Bermuda grapples with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.
A government spokeswoman said “all necessary health guidelines and precautions were observed” at the event.
