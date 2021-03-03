Bermuda reimposes curfew after COVID increase

Bermuda reintroduced its nightly curfew

today following an increase in coronavirus cases.

The curfew will run from midnight to 5:00 am with businesses having to close at 11:00 pm, Health Minister Kim Wilson said today.

Premier David Burt said he the government took no pleasure in reimposing the measure but said, “However, we will continue to do what is necessary to control any outbreaks so we can contain the coronavirus on our shores. We learned our lesson in November and we will not make the same mistakes again.”

There are 17 active cases in Bermuda with about half said to be from local transmissions.

The island has recorded just over 700 cases of the virus and 12 deaths over the past year.

About a third of its population, approximately 20,700 people, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.