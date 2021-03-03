Bermuda reimposes curfew after COVID increase

Bermuda reimposes curfew after COVID increaseWednesday, March 03, 2021
|
Bermuda reintroduced its nightly curfew
today following an increase in coronavirus cases.
The curfew will run from midnight to 5:00 am with businesses having to close at 11:00 pm, Health Minister Kim Wilson said today.
Premier David Burt said he the government took no pleasure in reimposing the measure but said, “However, we will continue to do what is necessary to control any outbreaks so we can contain the coronavirus on our shores. We learned our lesson in November and we will not make the same mistakes again.”
There are 17 active cases in Bermuda with about half said to be from local transmissions.
The island has recorded just over 700 cases of the virus and 12 deaths over the past year.
About a third of its population, approximately 20,700 people, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy