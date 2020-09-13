Bermuda under hurricane watch as Paulette looms; Tropical Storm Sally forms

Bermuda has been put under a hurricane watch

as Hurricane Paulette continues on a path towards the island.

Paulette is a category 1 system as of this morning (September 13), and will either make landfall or pass close to the island later today or early tomorrow.

Hurricane Paulette is expected to bring storm surge, heavy rain and at least tropical storm force winds to the island before making a sharp turn to the east and into the open waters of the Atlantic.

The US-based National Hurricane Center said, “Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin to affect Bermuda and the nearby waters by Sunday night. Hurricane conditions could begin in that area Sunday night or early Monday.

“Paulette may bring periods of heavy rain to Bermuda through Monday, with rainfall accumulations of two to four inches with maximum amounts of six inches possible.”

Additionally, Tropical Storm Sally formed yesterday, becoming the 18th named system of the Atlantic hurricane season. The storm has already brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Florida, where flood watches are in effect for parts of the state’s west coast, and will move into the Gulf of Mexico today.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in place for areas along the Gulf from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

Sally could make landfall between New Orleans and Panama City by late tomorrow into Tuesday, according to some forecast models.

Forecasters are also keeping eye on another tropical depression which is will become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by next week.

The hurricane season has been an active one, with 18 named systems so far – greater than the average of 12 – and more than two months left until it ends on November 30.