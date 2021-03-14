Bermuda vaccinates 1 in 4 residents

Bermuda has now administered over 17,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning one in four residents have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health says 16 per cent of the population is now fully immunised. While the vaccine milestone is one that is being celebrated, the ministry has maintained that precautions should be taken following the report of new virus infection on Friday. The individual has no recent travel history.

Bermuda currently has 28 active COVID-19 cases with no hospitalisations.

To date the country has had a total of 732, with 692 people recovered and the death toll remains 12.

According to the ministry, the seven-day average of the island’s real time reproduction number is below one, and Bermuda’s country status remains at “sporadic cases”.