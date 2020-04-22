Bermuda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 98

Bermuda’s Ministry of Health said that the island has recorded 12 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the total closer to the century mark.

A ministry spokeswoman said late Tuesday that 222 test results had come back during the day and 210 were negative, the new confirmed cases taking the island’s total to 98. Thirty-one of the cases are from homes for the elderly.

A total of 10 people are in hospital while 44 persons are being monitored at home. To date, five people have died while a total of 39 people have recovered from the virus.

Eleven of the persons who tested positive on Tuesday came in from overseas and the source of the 12th was under investigation.

Earlier, Health Minister Kim Wilson said a resident and two staff at Westmeath Residential and Nursing Care Home in Pembroke parish had tested positive for the virus and based on this, all residents and staff at Westmeath would be tested for the virus Wednesday (April 22).

Bermuda is under lockdown until May 2.