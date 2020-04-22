Bermuda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 98

Bermuda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 98Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|
Bermuda’s Ministry of Health said that the island has recorded 12 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the total closer to the century mark.
A ministry spokeswoman said late Tuesday that 222 test results had come back during the day and 210 were negative, the new confirmed cases taking the island’s total to 98. Thirty-one of the cases are from homes for the elderly.
A total of 10 people are in hospital while 44 persons are being monitored at home. To date, five people have died while a total of 39 people have recovered from the virus.
Eleven of the persons who tested positive on Tuesday came in from overseas and the source of the 12th was under investigation.
Earlier, Health Minister Kim Wilson said a resident and two staff at Westmeath Residential and Nursing Care Home in Pembroke parish had tested positive for the virus and based on this, all residents and staff at Westmeath would be tested for the virus Wednesday (April 22).
Bermuda is under lockdown until May 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy