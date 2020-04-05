Bermuda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 37 as lockdown starts

Health officials on Saturday announced two more cases of COVID-19, bringing Bermuda’s total to 37.

The announcement was made as the island began a 14-day lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus that has already claimed the lives of more than 64,000 people around the world.

Both new patients are in hospital, along with four earlier ones. All six are said to be in a stable condition.

A government spokeswoman said: “Out of the 37 total cases, 14 people have recovered. There are 17 active cases under active public health monitoring.” She added the two new cases were under investigation to establish how they caught the disease.

The average age of the confirmed positive cases is 47 and the age range is 18 to 83. Older victims appear to have been hit hardest, as the average age of people treated in hospital is 74, officials said. A total of 22 men and 15 women have contracted COVID-19 in Bermuda.