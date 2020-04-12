Bermuda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 50

Bermuda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 50Sunday, April 12, 2020
|
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bermuda has now risen to 50.
Health Minister Kim Wilson in making the announcement late Saturday said that to date, 28 people had recovered, eight were hospitalised and were still under public health monitoring, but did not need hospitalisation.
“The good news is that three persons who were previously hospitalised, have now been discharged from hospital, giving us all hope that recovery can be possible,” she said.
She added that the ministry had been given a total of 47 test results since Thursday, with 45 of them clear. One of the new cases came in from abroad and the other had been in contact with an infected person.
The age of COVID-19 patients in hospital ranged from 58 to 78, she said. So far four people have died in Bermuda, which is under lockdown, from the virus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy