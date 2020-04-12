Bermuda’s COVID-19 cases rise to 50

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bermuda has now risen to 50.

Health Minister Kim Wilson in making the announcement late Saturday said that to date, 28 people had recovered, eight were hospitalised and were still under public health monitoring, but did not need hospitalisation.

“The good news is that three persons who were previously hospitalised, have now been discharged from hospital, giving us all hope that recovery can be possible,” she said.

She added that the ministry had been given a total of 47 test results since Thursday, with 45 of them clear. One of the new cases came in from abroad and the other had been in contact with an infected person.

The age of COVID-19 patients in hospital ranged from 58 to 78, she said. So far four people have died in Bermuda, which is under lockdown, from the virus.