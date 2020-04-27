Bermuda’s COVID-19 cases surpass 100, gov’t confirms 10 new infections at nursing home

The Ministry of Health in Bermuda has confirmed a newspaper report that 10 residents from the Westmeath Residential and Nursing Home had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the islandâ€™s total from the virus past the 100-mark.

The island has now recorded a total of 109 confirmed cases, of which 65 are active. Eleven people are in hospital, 54 are under active public health monitoring and 39 have recovered. Five people have died

The average age of people in hospital is 74.

Westmeath, in Pembroke parish, the largest care home in Bermuda, has recorded a total of 13 cases. Eleven are residents and two staff.

Another care home, Matilda Smith Williams Seniors Residence, in Devonshire parish, has recorded 27 cases, one of whom died.