Bermuda’s Premier tests positive for COVID-19

Bermuda’s Premier tests positive for COVID-19Monday, April 12, 2021
|
David Burt, Bermuda’s Premier has tested positive for COVID-19.
Burt made the announcement on Sunday and said he is isolating. He said he was experiencing no symptoms as he has been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Burt said Bermuda will return to a shelter-at-home policy from Tuesday morning for at least seven days to help curb a surge in cases.
“It is clear that the rate of spread is far more advanced than believed and the regulations put in place have not been enough to slow it down. We must act now as continued household mixing is leading to increased transmissions.
“I know this is not the news many people wanted to hear. What is important is to remember the importance of staying at home and do not mix households,” said Burt.
Bermuda recorded 118 positive cases had been recorded this weekend with 64 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday. This brought the total number of active cases to 877, with 36 in hospital and six remained in critical care. In all, the island recorded 1,891 COVID-19 cases since last March, and a total of 16 people have died.
Premier Burt becoming the fourth Caribbean leader to have tested positive for the virus that has killed millions of people worldwide.
He told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that all businesses apart from grocery stores, pharmacies and petrol stations would be closed.
Limited banking services would also be permitted.
These businesses would be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Grocery stores will return to alphabetised days for customers but Burt emphasised that there was no need for panic buying.
Household mixing is prohibited by law, he said.
