Bernie Sanders suspends his presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders is suspending his 2020 presidential campaign, ceding the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden after a string of losses last month crippled his campaign.

He announced his decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning. The Vermont senator told his aides that this was not just a presidential campaign, but a movement, and to be proud of what they’ve accomplished, according to a report by Politico.

By dropping out of the race, Sanders is forgoing any effort to soldier on purely as a movement candidate for his progressive agenda. That prospect—though appealing to many of his most ideological supporters—appeared to dim recently amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down campaign rallies, delayed upcoming primaries and consumed the public’s attention.

Sanders’ withdrawal marks the culmination of one of the most dramatic turnarounds in presidential primary history, with the Vermont senator on the losing end. A month and a half ago, Sanders appeared in control of the nominating contest, coming off early victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.