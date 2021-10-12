Bert's Auto Parts continues its support of needy students

AS part of its core educational initiative and support for the nation's children, Bert's Auto Parts has awarded 30 primary school graduates with scholarships, educational grants and electronic devices to help them on their secondary school journey.

The company partnered with well- known grass-roots philanthropist Donna Gowe to select students in need of financial and technological support as they move on to pursue their secondary education.

Since March 2020, primary and high school students have been most affected by the disruption in face-to-face classes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, forcing schools to shift to online classes.

Bert's Auto Parts director Bert Tomlinson Jr noted that this is the seventh anniversary of the Bert's Scholarship Awards.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our scholar awards which have consistently helped to support the education of several primary school students from underserved communities,” Tomlinson, Jr said.

“This year we found that the need for laptops and tablet computers was so great that we had to increase the number of devices that we had planned to give,” added Tomlinson, Jr.

In addition to awarding 16 students tuition grants this year, the car parts supplier issued 11 laptops to new high schoolers. Bert's also invited six primary schools to nominate two students each, with averages over 75 per cent, to receive a new tablet computer.

“We know that our children are trying their utmost best to learn in this very difficult and new learning environment, and Bert's Auto Parts is committed to ensuring that they have the support they need to achieve their goals.

“It is an extremely challenging time for them, and so many are being left behind because they do not have the devices to access their classes. We are trying to do our part to keep as many students in school as possible and investing in their future,” declared Tomlinson, Jr.

The students were presented with their devices and scholarships in two ceremonies held in September at the company's Molynes Road location.

While some students were chosen based on academic performance from selected schools, the company also placed an open call on social media through Gowe's popular Aunty Donna platform for needs-based submissions to be made. Students were invited to write 400-word essays which were reviewed by a panel and shortlisted. Ten additional students received book grants valued at $15,000.

Tablet computers were given to students from Dunrobin, St Aloysius, Half-Way-Tree, Allman Town and St Jude's primary schools, Wolmer's Boys' School, and Tarrant High.