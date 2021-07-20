Best day ever! Jeff Bezos travels to space and back

Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man just went to space for 11 minutes. Bezos, along with his brother, Mark Bezos; 82-year-old Wally Funk, and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year old recent high school graduate made the trip on Tuesday morning aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin.

Daemen and Funk became the youngest and oldest people to travel to space respectively.

Bezos’s trip comes nine days after fellow billionaire Richard Branson became the first billionaire to travel to space.

The Amazon founder and his team set off from the launch site in rural West Texas just before the rocket lit its engines at 8:12 am, sending the rocket ship topping out at an altitude of 351,210 feet. The passengers became weightless at the peak of the flight for about three minutes. They were allowed to unstrap themselves from their seat to float around and soak in panoramic views of the Earth and the cosmos.

Bezos, who had dreamed of travelling to space since he was a kid, upon returning declared it to be the “best day ever”.