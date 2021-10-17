Bethel Town students grateful for tablets

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — Even with half their faces covered by masks, it was easy to see how happy four students from Bethel Town were to be at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) on Thursday.

They were there to receive long-awaited tablets that will give them better access to online classes.

“It was really a joy seeing the expressions on their faces. Even though they were all wearing masks, you could see it in their eyes. A little girl even came to me after the presentation and told me that she's going to make sure I'm proud of her when she gets her PEP results,” said deputy mayor and councillor for the Bethel Town Division of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Danree Delancy.

The tablets, he said, had been a long time in coming. The excited students and their parents all showed up eager to receive the gifts from the WMC.

“These students and their parents have been promised assistance for quite some time now and we found it possible today, through the handing over of the tablets. So they are happy and I am also happy today,” Delancy added.

The recipients are Chante Anglin who attends Seaford Town Primary, Kamari Hinds from St James High, Devonia Gray of Rusea's High, and Brihanna Wilson from Godfrey Stewart High.

A grateful Camiesha Bernard said she was happy that her daughter Brihanna received a tablet as it will work more efficiently than a phone.

“I just want to say thanks to Mr Delancy… I really appreciate it,” she said.