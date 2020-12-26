Beyoncé offers US$500K in aid to Americans at risk of eviction

Beyoncé offers US$500K in aid to Americans at risk of evictionSaturday, December 26, 2020
Beyoncé will offer US$5,000 grants to help people
at risk of losing their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants will be made available to 100 people who apply via her website.
Opening date for applications is January 7 with the fortunate to receive the funds later than month.
“Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most. Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis,” according to a news release.
“The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn,” the release continued.
Those who apply for the grants must submit the necessary documentation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) by the deadline
An estimated 9.2 million renters who have lost income during the pandemic are behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
