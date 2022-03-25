PHOTO: BGLC helping to prevent underage gambling

Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) Programmes Manager AnnMarie Kirlew Williams (left), and Executive Director Nancy Pinchas accept a symbolic cheque for $250,000 from Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Executive Director Vitus Evans at CVSS's office on Camp Road in St Andrew last week. The donation is part of BGLC's continued support of sustainable development initiatives, and came ahead of a series of free parent workshops being held by CVSS across the island, starting March 23, in partnership with Rise Life Management Services. The workshops are geared at preventing underage gambling and will help to equip parents with the tools, techniques and steps to assist affected individuals.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)