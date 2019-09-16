‘Bibi’ Gardner confident Portmore will bounce back in RSPL

Former national midfielder Ricardo

‘Bibi’ Gardner believes defending champions Portmore United have the quality to

rise above the poor start in the Red Stripe Premier League and be a force to be

reckoned with as the season progresses.

Three matches into the season and Portmore have yet to gain a point, as they lost to both newcomers to the league, going down 3-0 to Molynes United in their first encounter and then being tagged 2-0 by Vere. On Sunday, they also lost to Dunbeholden 1-0.

Gardner took over from Shavar Thomas after Portmore won the competition last year, and he said they would continue to work together to iron out the problems they are having.

“Not the start that we wanted, but it is what it is. We continue to work on what we need to work on in training. We embrace the challenge ahead as we have quality players who can rise to the occasion,” Gardner told BUZZ.

“With God’s will, as we continue to work, we will continue to improve and then the results will start coming on board and then the points will start stacking up.”

According to Gardner, he has not pinpointed any specific area of the team that needs to be corrected, but believes that they have just started the season with a bad patch and will get over it.

“It is good to have this from early in the season. We still have 30 games to go in the league, so we just have to focus on the challenge ahead. There are a lot of things that we could have done better in the matches. The greatest thing is that we know what we need to work on, and we are pulling through together. We could have played a lot better in many patches, but we are working on it as a team,” he said.

Gardner can, however, take some consolation in the fact that Portmore lost their opening match last season to then newcomers Mount Pleasant Football Academy, but rebounded with good solid performances to eventually win the competition.

Portmore are in 11th position in the 12-team competition with only Tivoli, behind them.