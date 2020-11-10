Biden calls Trump’s refusal to concede the elections ‘an embarrassment’

“An embarrassment”, that’s what president-elect, Joe Biden is calling Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the US elections.

“It’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” he said in response to a press question.

According to The Guardian Biden was speaking at a press conference in Wilmington today. He revealed that he has not spoken to Trump since he won the election on Saturday, but that he would like to.

“Mr President, I look forward to speaking with you,” he said.

A more solemn Biden however explained how Trump’s refusal to concede affects how the US is seen by other countries.

“How can I say this tactfully” It will not help the president’s legacy. I think that from any discussions with foreign leaders so far, they are hopeful that the US democratic institutions are strong enough and have endured and at the end of the day it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20,”