Biden clinches the Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden has formally clinched the

Democratic presidential nomination, according to the Associated Press tally,

officially setting off his general election campaign to unseat President Donald

Trump.

The former vice president passed the milestone after collecting 1,993 delegates to the national convention, two more than the 1,991 needed to become the nominee. Mail-in ballots from Indiana, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, which released results Friday evening, pushed Biden over the top.

Biden became the de facto nominee after his last serious challenger, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign in April.

Biden will be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in August.

At 77, Biden would be the oldest president ever elected. He becomes the Democratic Party’s nominee after serving eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president and more than 35 years as a senator from Delaware.