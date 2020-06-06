Biden clinches the Democratic presidential nomination

Biden clinches the Democratic presidential nominationSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
Joe Biden has formally clinched the
Democratic presidential nomination, according to the Associated Press tally,
officially setting off his general election campaign to unseat President Donald
Trump.
The former vice president passed the milestone after collecting 1,993 delegates to the national convention, two more than the 1,991 needed to become the nominee. Mail-in ballots from Indiana, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, which released results Friday evening, pushed Biden over the top.
Biden became the de facto nominee after his last serious challenger, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, suspended his campaign in April.
Biden will be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in August.
At 77, Biden would be the oldest president ever elected. He becomes the Democratic Party’s nominee after serving eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president and more than 35 years as a senator from Delaware.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy