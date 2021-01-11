Biden gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

United States President-elect Joe Biden received the second dose of his coronavirus vaccine today.

Biden’s jab was shared on cable news shortly after he received the dose, the follow-up to his first televised shot on December 21.

Before getting the shot, Biden removed his sports jacket and counted down while Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin gave him the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

Following his injection, Biden told reporters that the primary priority will be to get “vaccines in people’s arms as rapidly as we can”.

Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20.