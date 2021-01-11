Biden gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Biden gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccineMonday, January 11, 2021
|
United States President-elect Joe Biden received the second dose of his coronavirus vaccine today.
Biden’s jab was shared on cable news shortly after he received the dose, the follow-up to his first televised shot on December 21.
Before getting the shot, Biden removed his sports jacket and counted down while Chief Nurse Executive Ric Cumin gave him the Pfizer vaccine at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
Following his injection, Biden told reporters that the primary priority will be to get “vaccines in people’s arms as rapidly as we can”.
Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy