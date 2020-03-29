Biden leads Trump by nine points in latest Fox News poll

Biden leads Trump by nine points in latest Fox News pollSunday, March 29, 2020
Former
Vice President
In a head-to-head matchup, Biden leads Trump by 49% to 40%, which is outside the poll’s margin of sampling error. The margin is basically unchanged since the last Fox News poll, which was conducted in February when Biden led Trump 49% to 41%.
Besides gaining support from liberals, non-whites and moderates, Biden bested Trump in two categories critical to his re-election: suburban women and voters ages 65 and older.
Trump largely won the support of conservatives, white men, and whites without a college degree, as well as white evangelical Christians and those who regularly attend religious services. A majority of voters polled also approved of Biden’s promise to pick a female running-mate.
Adding diversity to the Democratic ticket is widely seen as a priority for a party that now has two white men, both in their late 70s, as its last two primary candidates.
