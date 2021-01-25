Biden repeals Trump ban on transgender serving in the US military

Biden repeals Trump ban on transgender serving in the US militaryMonday, January 25, 2021
|
Transgender people can once again serve in the US military thanks to Joe Biden repealing the ban former US President Donald Trump placed on them.
“President Biden signed today an Executive Order that sets the policy that all Americans who are qualified to serve in the Armed Forces of the United States should be able to serve,” the White House said in a press release.
“President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America’s strength is found in its diversity.”
The White House statement said Biden’s order immediately ends firing transgender people from the military and requires newly confirmed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to submit a progress report in 60 days.
Trump’s banned transgender people serving in the US military in 2017. He cited the “tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”
