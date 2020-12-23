Twitter wants to wipe White House accounts’ followers, Biden’s team isn’t having it

US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is

fighting a decision by Twitter to wipe the followers from the official White

House accounts once they are given to his administration.

The decision is a reversal from four years ago when President Donald Trump inherited millions of followers from Barack Obama on the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse accounts which both had more than 13 million followers at the time.

In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama's Twitter followers on — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44's urging. In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero. https://t.co/wj1R02SmiKDecember 22, 2020

“In 2016, the Trump admin absorbed all of President Obama’s Twitter followers on @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — at Team 44’s urging,” Biden transition official Rob Flaherty tweeted on Tuesday.

Flaherty added, “In 2020, Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero.”

No reason was given for the change.

The @POTUS account now has more than 33 million followers while the @WhiteHouse account has 26 million followers.