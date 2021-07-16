Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troopsFriday, July 16, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, DC, United States (AP) — President Joe Biden said yesterday that the US will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilise the country was “not on the agenda”.
Haiti's interim government last week asked the US and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse's assassination. Biden signalled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down US forces in Afghanistan this summer.
“We're only sending American marines to our embassy,” Biden said. “The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda,” he added.
Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, defended the Government's request for military assistance, saying in an interview last Saturday with The Associated Press that the local police force is weak and lacks resources.
The request for US intervention recalled the tumult following Haiti's last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent marines into Haiti, justifying an American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.
Biden addressed the situation in Haiti during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy