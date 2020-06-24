Biden’s lead over Trump widens

Joe Biden has seen his lead over United States President Donald Trump

widen in a poll released today, June 24.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, leads Trump 50 per cent to 36 per cent, a 14 percentage point lead, according to the New York Times/Sienca College poll.

It’s Biden’s largest lead in 2020, and comes amid increasing economic pressures, the impact of the coronavirus and ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the US.

A Bloomberg report reveals that Biden is ahead by 22 points among women, but also three points among men. He’s ahead or effectively tied in every age and ethnic group, and leads by 21 points among independent voters.

The poll, conducted by telephone survey, included 1,337 registered voters and was conducted from June 17 to 22 with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

National polls don’t always predict the outcome of elections, however. In 2016, Hillary Clinton led Trump in the days leading up to the vote but lost the Electoral College despite having the popular vote.