Biden’s popular vote win over Trump tops 7 million

Biden’s popular vote win over Trump tops 7 millionSunday, December 06, 2020
|
President-elect
Joe Biden’s victory in the United States election wasn’t the runaway that many
thought the Electoral College would be but the popular vote says otherwise.
Biden’s victory in the popular vote is now more than seven million votes and could continue to increase as several states continue their counting process from the November 3 polls.
Biden’s victory is the second largest in two decades, and sees the Democrat polling 81.2 million votes to President Donald Trump’s 74.2 million, the second highest number of votes ever tallied.
For reference, Biden’s lead is more than twice Hillary Clinton’s popular vote lead over Trump in the 2016 elections.
Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. Two hundred and seventy Electoral College votes are required to elect a US president.
