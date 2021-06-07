Big boost coming for Jamaica's BPO sector

THE United States-based global management consulting firm, Avasant is moving to help Jamaican entrepreneurs discover new locations for the delivery of services and attract investments through its investment exchange platform, Global Equations.

As a digital marketplace Global Equations will allow those who are already in, or are desirous of entering the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, to connect with companies that are looking to outsource their businesses to Jamaica.

Anupam Govil, a partner at Avasant, believes the global platform is the perfect avenue for these businesses to market and promote themselves to international clients.

“Jamaica can definitely benefit by being visible on this platform to a global audience of multinationals; large IT [information technology] and BPO service providers; development banks like the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and so on; and get more visibility from that exposure,” said Govil.

“In addition, there is also an area to provide regular updates in terms of latest developments, investment[s] and successes to a global audience. So overall, it is really a showcase for the Jamaican BPO and IT sector, and to position Jamaica as a leader in the area of digital services,” added Govil whose relationship with Jamaica has spanned more than 15 years.

According to Govil, over the years he has witnessed the transformation of the local BPO industry.

“We have seen tremendous growth and maturity coming into the BPO sector in Jamaica. It, of course, has a very successful track record and is today recognised as the second-largest, nearshore, English-speaking destination for US markets – and that is after Canada of course. Also, it is very renowned for customer support and other customer interaction services – which require a good understanding of the North American market,” said Govil.

The local BPO sector currently employs nearly 43,000 persons. Given its rapid growth and potential, president of Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Gloria Henry is not surprised at the amount of interest currently being expressed by entrepreneurs who want to join the sector.

“This is a growing sector; it has tremendous opportunities. More than US$400 billion in opportunities is out there so connecting with an advisory firm like Avasant and Global Equations will help them to connect with prospects within the industry,” Henry explained.

“Since the pandemic the interest has been multiplied, and we want to help. We as an association would want to see more local firms participating in the sector,” added Henry, who is pleased that the GSAJ was able to forge a partnership with Avasant given its prominence in the global services space.

Avasant will also be taking part in this year's third staging of the Outsource2Jamaica: Symposium & Expo, which will be held virtually for the first time.

The event will be held on June 11 and 12 and will allow participants to view products from varying companies in a 3D format. Several influential persons in the local and international BPO sector are expected to participate.

Govil is looking forward to participating and hearing how Jamaica's global services sector has remained successful despite the global crisis.

“It is very important for us as influencers in the market to also see what is going on in Jamaica, so I am looking forward to hearing some of the other speakers sharing their insights on what are some of the changes happening in Jamaica, what are some of the recent successes, and also connecting with the various stakeholders,” said Govil.