Big clash as Arnett face Harbour View in RSPL

Arnett Gardens and Harbour View, two of the island’s most successful clubs, will clash on Sunday at Harbour View Stadium at 7 p.m. in the Red Stripe Premier League.

Arnett are third in the points standing on 27 points and will be seeking to close the gap on first-placed Waterhouse who are on 34 points and second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy, who are on 31.

Harbour View are on 23 points, which places them at sixth in the standing and can leap to fourth with a victory depending on the outcome of other matches in the league.

Chase the leaders

Arnett, with five titles, started the competition slowly under new coach Alex Thomas, but have steadily inched their way up the standing to be in a position to chase the leaders.

Likewise, Harbour View, who have won the title four times, also had a fairly slow start, and while they a little distance away from the top, sixth place keeps them in the hunt for a place in the playoffs at the end of the preliminary stage of the tournament.

The triple threat of Vishinul Harris, Kemal Malcolm and Fabian Reid will lead Arnett’s charge for victory, while Norman Campbell, Tevin Scott and Mark Alves should be the key players for Harbour View.