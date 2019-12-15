Big clash as Arnett face Harbour View in RSPL

Big clash as Arnett face Harbour View in RSPLSunday, December 15, 2019
|
Arnett Gardens and Harbour View, two of the island’s most successful clubs, will clash on Sunday at Harbour View Stadium at 7 p.m. in the Red Stripe Premier League.
Arnett are third in the points standing on 27 points and will be seeking to close the gap on first-placed Waterhouse who are on 34 points and second-placed Mount Pleasant Football Academy, who are on 31.
Harbour View are on 23 points, which places them at sixth in the standing and can leap to fourth with a victory depending on the outcome of other matches in the league.
Chase the leaders
Arnett, with five titles, started the competition slowly under new coach Alex Thomas, but have steadily inched their way up the standing to be in a position to chase the leaders.
Likewise, Harbour View, who have won the title four times, also had a fairly slow start, and while they a little distance away from the top, sixth place keeps them in the hunt for a place in the playoffs at the end of the preliminary stage of the tournament.
The triple threat of Vishinul Harris, Kemal Malcolm and Fabian Reid will lead Arnett’s charge for victory, while Norman Campbell, Tevin Scott and Mark Alves should be the key players for Harbour View.
- Dunbeholden vs Waterhouse at Royal Lakes Complex at 3 p.m.
- Molynes United vs Mount Pleasant Football Academy at Constant Spring Stadium at 3 p.m.
- UWI vs Portmore United at Mona Bowl at 3 p.m.
- Vere United vs Humble Lion at Wembley Centre of Excellence at 3 p.m.
- Harbour View vs Arnett Gardens at Harbour View Stadium at 7 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy