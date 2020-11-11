Big drop in Jamaica’s COVID-19 numbers, only 8 cases recorded on Tuesday

Big drop in Jamaica’s COVID-19 numbers, only 8 cases recorded on TuesdayWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
For the first time in months, Jamaica has recorded fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases in a day.
That happened on Tuesday when there were only eight cases, bringing the tally to 9,581.
On Monday, 31 cases were recorded while there were 36 on Sunday.
Of the eight new cases, three were documented in Westmoreland while there were two in Kingston and St Andrew.
Jamaica now has 4,232 active cases with 73 people in hospital. Four are in critical condition while 11 are moderately ill.
Meanwhile, one death linked to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday, increasing that number to 225. The deceased is a 55-year-old woman from St Mary.
One fatality is now under investigation.
In addition, there were eight recoveries, bringing that tally to 4,995.
