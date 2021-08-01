Big gifts for sprint queens, Jamaica team

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) and Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) yesterday extended gifts of appreciation to the three Jamaican women sprinters who swept the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as members of the national team.

Immediately after Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson took the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, in the blue-riband event, which also saw Thompson-Herah setting a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds, Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts extended complimentary luxury-included vacations to all three women.

“Our ladies are simply phenomenal. We witnessed history today with the clean 1-2-3 sweep, coupled with the breaking of a 33-year-old Olympic record,” Stewart said.

“We are extremely proud of them, and Sandals Resorts cannot wait to host them when their schedule allows,” Stewart added.

He went on to state that their vacations will include BMW ground transfers from their homes if applicable, accommodations in the top suite at the resort of their choice and for a number of nights that would be up to each of the ladies to determine.

“They have been incredible. Their performances have been incredible and they continue to fly our Jamaican flag at the highest level, and we as a nation could not be prouder. It will be our honour to roll out the red carpet and host them at the Sandals resort of their choice, whenever they are ready and for however long they determine,” Stewart stated.

The offer from HIC is for 150 unlimited 12-month access to free medical care and diagnostic services at HIC for the athletes and coaches representing Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Each member of the women 100 metres winning team will receive three free HIC care passes, while other members of the Jamaican Olympic team will each receive two free HIC care passes to gift to any deserving person in their family or community,” the company said in a news release.

The passes, the company said, will cover all medical care and diagnostic services at HIC for one year.

“We are very proud, not just of the women in the 100m who started our medal count, but of the entire team, and we wanted to show our appreciation,” the release quotes HIC President Dr Dainia Baugh.

“When any of our athletes are about to participate in their events, blood pressures are going up, we have anxieties, and we hold our breaths. We then start cheering and shouting, all for the love of sports,” Dr Baugh added.

“We know the coaches and athletes have made tremendous sacrifices, and when they return from Tokyo they are not only national heroes, but community heroes. As such, we want them to assist either their family members or those in their community to have access to high-quality medical care,” Dr Baugh said.

“When persons approach HIC to assist with medical coverage, it usually is not for themselves, but for persons in their communities, or a person who would normally not be able to afford any type of medical expenses. It is for this reason we are offering the gift of access to the Jamaican Olympic team members to assist members of their community,” added HIC Marketing Manager Keri-Ann Evans. “We have provided open access to high-quality care for all Jamaicans for nearly 20 years and we are proud of our consistent excellent outcomes.”