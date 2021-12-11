Big jump in road traffic deaths during curfew hours

THE Road Safety Unit (RSU) of the Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting a massive 156 per cent jump in the number of road fatalities that have occurred during curfew hours imposed daily since 2020 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In its daily crash update on Thursday, the RSU says that a total of 151 people died on the roads during curfew hours between January 1 and December 9 this year, up from 54 over the same period in 2020.

The 151 deaths represent 34 per cent of the overall 439 road fatalities recorded over the period and result from 124 or 32 per cent of the total 392 fatal crashes.

The RSU update also shows that, like road fatalities, road accidents are up just over seven per cent over the comparable period last year, which saw 409 people dying from injuries they received in 365 crashes.

In the meantime, motorcyclists account for the majority of the fatalities with 149 or 34 per cent, followed by pedestrians and private motor vehicle drivers each at 19 per cent with 84 and 83 deaths, respectively. Private motor vehicle passengers account for 14 per cent (60); pedal cyclists, five per cent (24); and pillion passengers just under three per cent.

Interestingly, public passenger vehicle (PPV) passengers, including Jamaicans who use buses and route taxis, account for only two per cent of the fatalities, while public passenger vehicle drivers account for just over one per cent. Commercial motor vehicle passengers and drivers account for 2.5 per cent of the fatalities, while three fatalities were listed under the category of other.

Vulnerable road users — pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders — account for 61 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

Significantly, males (388) account for 88 per cent of the fatalities and females (51) the remaining 12 per cent – a seven and six per cent jump, respectively, over the comparable period in 2020.

In the meantime, the parish of St Catherine accounts for 19 per cent of the fatalities, followed by Westmoreland at 13 per cent; St Andrew, 9.6 per cent; St Elizabeth and Manchester each at eight per cent; and St James, 7.2 per cent; Clarendon, St Ann and Hanover each at six per cent; St Mary at four per cent; Kingston, five per cent; Trelawny, four per cent; St Thomas, three per cent; and Portland, one per cent.

Acknowledging the developments, vice-chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) Dr Lucien Jones says that road safety is a major issue which cannot be tinkered with and requires bold action to bring the situation under control.

He said that there are a number of provisions in the long-delayed Road Traffic Act (RTA) which can help to reduce the problems, including proper training for motorcyclists, increased fines and, for example, using hands-free cellphones while driving.

“The whole thing has to be comprehensively worked out. We just need to take action —serious action, bold action,” he says.

His views are supported by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, who heads the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch. ACP McKenzie admits that the trend is worrying, especially speed, which he sees as the main factor. According to the RSU report, excessive speeding has been identified as the cause of 114 of the crashes that occurred up to December 9.

The senior cop also agrees that the situation during curfew is worrying, but is confident that the police can enforce and keep the roads safe.