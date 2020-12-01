Big moves! Senator Floyd Morris elected to UN committee

Jamaican

Senator Dr Floyd Morris is among nine persons elected to the United Nations

Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

He was elected on Monday out of a field of 29 candidates, and even though he had a late start, he becomes the first Jamaican to be a part of that committee.

He had been nominated for the post by the late Minister Shahine Robinson.

Over the next four years, he will play an active role in monitoring the implementation of the Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Morris currently lectures at the University of the West Indies, and he is director of the Centre for Disability Studies also at the institution.