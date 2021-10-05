Big push tomorrow in search for missing St Ann teacher

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — The St Ann police will tomorrow make another push to locate missing teacher Ruchelle Williams.

According to Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, commanding officer for the St Ann Police Division, they have received multiple reports that the 34-year-old mathematics teacher has been spotted in a community within the parish. The lawman opted not to name the community at this time. The planned search, an effort to substantiate or dismiss these reports, will also include members of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) who had joined in earlier searches for their missing colleague.

“I gave out some directives to organise another search.We intend to widen our search to the other area that we have heard that she has been seen,” said SSP Powell.

The Marcus Garvey Technical High School teacher has now been missing for 20 days. Reports from the Brown's Town police are that she was last seen about 4:00 pm at a plaza on September 15. She was dressed in a blue blouse and a pair of black pants.

Relatives, colleagues and students have been clinging to hope that Williams will return home safely. But her mother Sheryl Williams fears her only child is in danger.

“She didn't do it herself. She wouldn't do this to me because she know her mother would worry. She wouldn't purposely do that. This is too much. I can't take anymore. I just want to find my daughter. Where Ruchelle coulda gone? She cyaan just wander off inna bush,” Sheryl told the Jamaica Observer in an earlier interview.

The St Ann police and members of the JTA have already done an extensive search of Goshen District, where Williams lives with her family.

“I gave some instructions for the JTA to partner with us because they were a part of other searches. So, we are extending an invitation to them and persons from Marcus Garvey as well,” SSP Powell told the Observer. “I'm still hoping that she is alive and that we will be able to find her.”