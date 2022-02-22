Big repair bill

The damage to roads and other public infrastructure in three parishes due to heavy rain and flooding has left millions of dollars in damage, according to Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie.

“The infrastructural damage between Portland, St Mary, and St Ann is going to run in excess of $150 million — and the assessment has not yet been completed,” McKenzie declared during a recent meeting at the Port Maria Transportation Centre in St Mary.

That was the first time the minister was publicly putting a dollar figure to the damage.

He also told residents that the repairs will not be done overnight.

“While we are looking at the infrastructure development, let me just say to everybody that there is no quick fix to the problems that you face — and don't let anybody fool you and tell you that in two months' time the problems will be solved. Not true,” he declared.

During a previous tour of the three parishes, McKenzie, in interviews with journalists, promised that he would have taken the matter regarding infrastructural damage to the attention of the Cabinet which met on Monday.

“I want to give the residents the assurance that the Government of Prime Minister Andrew Holness is committed to fixing these infrastructural problems,” he said then.

“It is clear that St Mary and St Ann are the two parishes that have suffered extensive physical infrastructural damage... I visited some areas where I am very, very concerned. Not concerned about the condition of the roads alone, but concerned about the safety of the residents using those thoroughfares, especially at nights,” added McKenzie.

He further stated that temporary solutions would be put in place to allay the fears, especially regarding safety.

According to McKenzie, the next hurricane season — June 1 to November 30 — is among factors that will be considered when repairs are being done.

“... So we know we will have to look at how we are going to approach the upcoming hurricane season and to put a list of priority areas in place. Once we have identified those areas that we consider to be areas of priority, when we make our report back to Cabinet we will detail our report in such a way that we deal with the issues based on priorities,” McKenzie said.

The torrential rainfall and flooding caused extensive damage to infrastructure in the three parishes, and damage to crops and livestock.

Agriculture Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has estimated the damage to crop and livestock at almost $77 million.

– Horace Mills