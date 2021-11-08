Big sister

When Lorna Williams died of renal failure in 2013, her eldest daughter Daneille Lopez Watson automatically took on the role of motherhood, nurturing her younger sisters Tiffany Cox and Kimone Cox-Greaves 15 and 20 years old, respectively, at the time.

Eight years later, a proud Lopez Waston is basking in the success of her siblings, whom she refers to as her children.

Tiffany is now a registered nurse at St Ann's Bay Hospital and Kimone is a teacher at Waltham Abbey Primary School in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

“Those girls held their heads high and they make me proud every day. Their accomplishments give me joy and happiness because we went through a very stressful period. We lost our mom but I feel so good that we have gained and continue to take on life,” 41-year-old Lopez Watson told the Jamaica Observer.

Lopez Watson has been employed as a guidance counsellor at Breadnut Hill Primary in Ocho Rios since 2016 and revealed that she placed her goals on pause to focus on her sisters.

“I just had to attend to them first because they were so young and fragile and them losing mommy younger than I was really affected them,” she said.

“I was always out there trying to hustle. I would go abroad and try to hustle for my sisters and just do contracted guidance counselling work when I got the opportunity,” she explained.

“It is only two years ago that I got married and got a son and started really focusing on myself,” added Lopez Watson.

Though the sisters have achieved, the journey to self-elevation was nothing less than stressing. Ever since their mother was diagnosed with the disease, Lopez Watson said her savings started dwindling as she was forced to take on her family's responsibilities.

“After mommy got sick she was placed on redundancy and she did not get any money from that. She use to have to do the treatment three times per week. Back then it was $10,500 per visit. All my resources were depleted because she was in and out of the hospital. My uncle used to help with my mother but it was still a lot,” she shared.

“So through the sickness I also had to take on the responsibility for my sisters somewhat so it was never easy,” Lopez Watson said.

Tiffany had just graduated from Marcus Garvey Technical High School at the time of their mother's passing and Kimone was enrolled at Shortwood Teachers' College.

“My sisters had to move in with me and I was fully responsible for them all the way. I had to get loans to send them through school… It was all me and I have no regrets about it,” said Lopez Watson.

Two years ago, Kimone got married and moved out of the family house, but Tiffany remains under the wings of her eldest sister.

“They still see me as their mom, especially Tiffany, she not leaving me out one bit,” said Lopez Watson with a chuckle.

That point was corroborated by Tiffany who described Daneille as a blessing and Godsend.

“I remember one of the last words my mom told her was to 'Take care of your sisters' and she did just that and more... I love her endlessly and wish her all the best in all that she does. She took up the mantle with no hesitation and for that I'm grateful,” Tiffany told the Observer.

Kimone was equally effusive. “I'd like to say the biggest thank you to my loving sister... she stood by me with all my goals and for that I'm always thankful for her. I am beyond lucky to have been gifted a sister like her... my backbone through my tough times and my supporter through my good times. I love you always. God bless you,” she said.