Big spender! Rohan Chung paid out $15-M in losing bid

Big spender! Rohan Chung paid out $15-M in losing bidSunday, November 22, 2020
|
Rohan Chung, an independent candidate in Jamaica’s recent general elections,
is back in the news after it was revealed he was the biggest spender during
that exercise.
According to data from the Electoral Office of Jamaica, Chung spent J$15 million dollars in his losing campaign finishing a distant third behind winner Rhoda Crawford and Peter Bunting.
Chung received no contributions towards his campaign and managed to accumulate just under fifty votes in his quest to enter the Jamaican parliament.
Despite that hefty spend, Chung was also slapped with over two million dollars in legal fees after he demanded a magisterial recount in the matter.
Chung became known for his ads especially during the political debates leading many to wonder who he was.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy