Big spender! Rohan Chung paid out $15-M in losing bid

Rohan Chung, an independent candidate in Jamaica’s recent general elections,

is back in the news after it was revealed he was the biggest spender during

that exercise.

According to data from the Electoral Office of Jamaica, Chung spent J$15 million dollars in his losing campaign finishing a distant third behind winner Rhoda Crawford and Peter Bunting.

Chung received no contributions towards his campaign and managed to accumulate just under fifty votes in his quest to enter the Jamaican parliament.

Despite that hefty spend, Chung was also slapped with over two million dollars in legal fees after he demanded a magisterial recount in the matter.

Chung became known for his ads especially during the political debates leading many to wonder who he was.